New Mexico regulators to provide more info on racino process

The Associated Press
January 17, 2019 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico horse racing regulators are complying with a request by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for more information regarding pending applications for the state's sixth and final license for a racetrack and casino.

The Democratic governor, who took office Jan. 1, made the request for additional research in a letter sent to the commission Wednesday.

Commission Chairman Ray Willis announced during Thursday's meeting in Albuquerque that the panel had contracted with a company to conduct an independent study. That was completed in November, and Willis said it will be made available to the public.

Willis said the commission also is awaiting resolution of a petition filed in district court by one of the companies vying for the license. That company is seeking a temporary injunction, saying the commission hasn't done enough to study the issue.

