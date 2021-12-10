New Mexico regulators weigh transfer of power plant shares | KOB 4

New Mexico regulators weigh transfer of power plant shares

New Mexico regulators weigh transfer of power plant shares

Susan Montoya Bryan
Created: December 10, 2021 10:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It will be up to New Mexico regulators to clear the way for the state's largest electric provider to transfer its shares in one of the Southwest's remaining coal-fired power plants to a Navajo energy company.

A hearing examiner with the Public Regulation Commission presented his recommendations to commissioners during a meeting Thursday, saying it would benefit customers and the Navajo Nation.

Environmentalists have concerns.

Under the proposal, Navajo Transitional Energy Co. would take over Public Service Co. of New Mexico's interest in the plant, becoming the second-largest owner of shares in the facility. The majority owner is Arizona Public Service Co.

The commission is expected to make a final decision soon.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police: 2-year-old shot, killed in Rio Rancho
Police: 2-year-old shot, killed in Rio Rancho
Fatal rollover crash near Old Town under APD investigation
Fatal rollover crash near Old Town under APD investigation
Suspect arrested for overnight homicide in downtown Albuquerque
Suspect arrested for overnight homicide in downtown Albuquerque
APD: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting
APD: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,626 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,626 additional COVID-19 cases