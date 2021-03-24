New Mexico relaxes visitation policy for long-term care facilities

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 24, 2021 08:46 PM
Created: March 24, 2021 06:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Long-term care facilities in New Mexico can now relax their visitation policies.
The state's new visitation guidelines include parameters surrounding outdoor visitation (preferred), indoor visitation, close contact, communal dinning and activities, and reiterate best practices for visitors, what to do when there is a positive case, and ongoing testing expectations.
All of the new activity options are still linked to county positivity rates and not permitted in facilities experiencing an outbreak, until they have followed the necessary criteria.
