New Mexico relaxes visitation policy for long-term care facilities | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico relaxes visitation policy for long-term care facilities

New Mexico relaxes visitation policy for long-term care facilities

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 24, 2021 08:46 PM
Created: March 24, 2021 06:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Long-term care facilities in New Mexico can now relax their visitation policies.

The state's new visitation guidelines include parameters surrounding outdoor visitation (preferred), indoor visitation, close contact, communal dinning and activities, and reiterate best practices for visitors, what to do when there is a positive case, and ongoing testing expectations. 

  • Outdoor visitation remains the preferred method of visiting, even for those who are fully vaccinated, as the environment poses a lower risk for transmission. 
  • Indoor visits are also allowed under the new guidance, with requirements surrounding the size of the room and number of occupants. 
  • If a resident is fully vaccinated, they may choose to have close contact with their visitor, this could include hugging, holding hands, etc., while wearing their mask and washing/sanitizing their hands afterwards. 
  • Communal dining and social activities are also now allowed, so long as social distancing requirements continue to be followed. 
  • All testing, infection control measures, and public health instructions (like mask wearing and social distancing- 6ft for those wearing masks and 12ft for residents who are unable to be masked) remain in place and must be followed. 
  • If there is an outbreak, the facility must pause visitation until all requirements in the guidance have been met. 

All of the new activity options are still linked to county positivity rates and not permitted in facilities experiencing an outbreak, until they have followed the necessary criteria.

Click here for more information


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level
Reopening Map: 13 counties now in Turquoise level, no counties in Red level
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' reopening framework
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' reopening framework
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography