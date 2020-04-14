New Mexico releases new dashboard that provides more info about COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico releases new dashboard that provides more info about COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 14, 2020 02:41 PM
Created: April 14, 2020 02:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health launched a new dashboard on its website that provides more information about COVID-19 cases in the state.

The interactive dashboard breaks down cases by various metrics including county, sex, age and race. 

The maps also includes an option to view how many tests have been given in each county. As of Tuesday, most of the COVID-19 tests were administered in Bernalillo County and Sandoval County.

Click here to view the map


