New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 122 additional COVID-19 cases

· 25 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 1 new case in Chaves County

· 3 new cases in Curry County

· 1 new case in De Baca County

· 8 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 9 new cases in Eddy County

· 1 new case in Guadalupe County

· 3 new cases in Lea County

· 1 new case in Los Alamos County

· 1 new case in Luna County

· 1 new case in McKinley County

· 1 new case in Otero County

· 2 new cases in Quay County

· 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 2 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 5 new cases in Sandoval County

· 10 new cases in San Juan County

· 2 new cases in San Miguel County

· 6 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 1 new case in Torrance County

· 9 new cases in Valencia County

· 26 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 107 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 192,475 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.