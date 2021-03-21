New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 176 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 21, 2021 04:16 PM
Created: March 21, 2021 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 0 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 3,889.
The state reported 176 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 189,731 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 122 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there are 172,441 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company