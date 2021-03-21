New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 176 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 176 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 21, 2021 04:16 PM
Created: March 21, 2021 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 0 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Sunday's report.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 3,889. 

The state reported 176 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 189,731 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 56 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 16 new cases in Curry County
  • 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 7 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 11 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 16 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 122 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Sunday, there are 172,441 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 

 


