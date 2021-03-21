New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 176 additional COVID-19 cases

56 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

16 new cases in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Harding County

14 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

7 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 122 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 172,441 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.