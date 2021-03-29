New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 182 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 182 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 29, 2021 03:43 PM
Created: March 29, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 0 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,925. 

The state reported 182 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,230 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 54 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 52 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 25 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 4 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 99 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 173,497  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


