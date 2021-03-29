New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 182 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 29, 2021 03:43 PM
Created: March 29, 2021 03:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 0 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,925.
The state reported 182 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 191,230 cases.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 99 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 173,497 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
