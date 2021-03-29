New Mexico reports 0 new deaths, 182 additional COVID-19 cases

54 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

2 new cases in Curry County

52 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

1 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

25 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 99 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 173,497 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.