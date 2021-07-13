New Mexico reports 1 new death, 116Â additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 116Â additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 13, 2021 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Tuesday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,359. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 116 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 206,666 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 35 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 8 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 83 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 195,751 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


