New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 29, 2020 03:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.
The latest death includes:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 493.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 173 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,982 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 119 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,296 have recovered.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company