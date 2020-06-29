New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 29, 2020 03:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 493.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 173 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 11,982 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 45 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 35 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 6 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 13 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 11 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility 

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 119 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,296 have recovered. 


