New Mexico reports 1 new death, 185 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

68 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

12 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 126 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 167,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.