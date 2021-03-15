New Mexico reports 1 new death, 185 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 185 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 15, 2021 05:05 PM
Created: March 15, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related death in Monday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,853. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 185 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,488 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 68 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 12 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 19 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 126 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 167,659  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


