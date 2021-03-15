New Mexico reports 1 new death, 185 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: March 15, 2021 05:05 PM
Created: March 15, 2021 03:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related death in Monday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,853.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 185 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,488 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 126 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 167,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company