New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 03, 2020 03:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related death on Thursday.

The latest death includes: 

Advertisement
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 791.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 202 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,812 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 37 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 22 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 14 new cases in Curry County
  • 29 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 32 new cases in Eddy County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 3 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 75 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 13,283 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states
New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
List: Districts, schools approved to begin hybrid model of learning
Classrooms sat empty to start the school year.
APD: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in SE Albuquerque
APD: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in SE Albuquerque
Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment
Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment
Advertisement


List: Districts, schools approved to begin hybrid model of learning
Classrooms sat empty to start the school year.
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
Teenager accused of killing JB White to remain in custody
Teenager accused of killing JB White to remain in custody
New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states
New Mexico eases quarantine requirements for travelers from lower-risk states
APD: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in SE Albuquerque
APD: Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in SE Albuquerque