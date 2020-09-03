New Mexico reports 1 new death, 202 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

37 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

22 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

14 new cases in Curry County

29 new cases in Doña Ana County

32 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 75 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 13,283 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.