New Mexico reports 1 new death, 223 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 14, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: May 14, 2021 03:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Friday's report.
The latest death includes:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,113.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 223 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 200,650 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 112 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 185,779 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company