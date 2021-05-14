New Mexico reports 1 new death, 223 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 223 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 14, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: May 14, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Friday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,113. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 223 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 200,650 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 9 new cases in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 36 new cases in San Juan County
  • 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 112 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 185,779 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


