New Mexico reports 1 new death, 230 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

67 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

16 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

33 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 176,031 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.