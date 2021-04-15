New Mexico reports 1 new death, 230 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2021 03:42 PM
Created: April 15, 2021 03:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Thursday's report.
The latest death includes:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,997.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 230 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 194,605 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)
The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 176,031 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
