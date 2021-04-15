New Mexico reports 1 new death, 230 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 1 new death, 230 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2021 03:42 PM
Created: April 15, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Thursday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 90s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,997. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 230 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 194,605 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 67 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 16 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 39 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 19 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 33 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 118 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 176,031 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


