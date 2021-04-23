New Mexico reports 1 new death, 245 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

59 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Curry County

46 new cases in Doña Ana County

12 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

36 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Torrance County

7 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 116 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 177,623 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.