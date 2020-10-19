New Mexico reports 1 new death, 518 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

123 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

20 new cases in Curry County

102 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

30 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

20 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

19 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

24 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 183 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 20,001 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.