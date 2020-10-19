New Mexico reports 1 new death, 518 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 518 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 19, 2020 05:15 PM
Created: October 19, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death on Monday.

The latest death includes:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 935.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 518 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 37,302 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 123 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 30 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 20 new cases in Curry County
  • 102 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 20 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 30 new cases in Lea County
  • 11 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 20 new cases in Luna County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 16 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 11 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 16 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 13 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 19 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 24 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 183 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 20,001 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


