New Mexico reports 1 new death, 577 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

191 new cases in Bernalillo County

24 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

35 new cases in Curry County

98 new cases in Doña Ana County

36 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

21 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases Roosevelt County

24 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

28 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

15 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 5.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 173 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 19,853 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.