New Mexico reports 1 new death, 577 additional COVID-19 cases

Jaden Torres
Updated: October 17, 2020 03:54 PM
Created: October 17, 2020 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death on Saturday.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 929.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 577 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 36,343 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 191 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 24 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 35 new cases in Curry County
  • 98 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 36 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 15 new cases in Lea County
  • 9 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 21 new cases in Luna County
  • 7 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases Roosevelt County
  • 24 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 10 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 15 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 5.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 173 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 19,853 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


