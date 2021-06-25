New Mexico reports 1 new death, 76 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 1 new death, 76 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 1 new death, 76 additional COVID-19 cases

Jamesha Begay
Updated: June 25, 2021 04:18 PM
Created: June 25, 2021 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Friday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,335. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 76 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,290 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 71 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 194,015 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
All lanes reopened overnight following double fatal crash in South Valley
All lanes reopened overnight following double fatal crash in South Valley
Study: New Mexico ranked second kindest state in the country
Study: New Mexico ranked second kindest state in the country
New Mexico pushing child vaccinations as Delta variant begins to spread in the state
New Mexico pushing child vaccinations as Delta variant begins to spread in the state
Pedestrian killed in crash in Albuquerque
Pedestrian killed in crash in Albuquerque