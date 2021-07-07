New Mexico reports 1 new death, 83 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 83 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 07, 2021 04:28 PM
Created: July 07, 2021 04:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death in Wednesday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 40s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,347. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 83 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,996 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 70 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 195,187 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


