New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 15, 2020 05:11 PM
Created: October 15, 2020 03:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 1 additional COVID-19-related death on Thursday.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 922.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 672 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 34,958 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 303 new cases in Bernalillo County (146 are from the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center)
  • 37 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 17 new cases in Curry County
  • 89 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 26 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 28 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 14 new cases in Luna County
  • 14 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Mora County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Quay County
  • 1 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 29 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 28 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 20 new cases in Valencia County
  • 6 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 150 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 19,457 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


