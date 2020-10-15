New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

303 new cases in Bernalillo County (146 are from the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center)

37 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Curry County

89 new cases in Doña Ana County

26 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

28 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

2 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

1 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

29 new cases in Sandoval County

28 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

18 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

20 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 150 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 19,457 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.