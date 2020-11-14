New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

335 new cases in Bernalillo County

61 new cases in Chaves County

31 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

46 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

162 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

60 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

23 new cases in Luna County

53 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

63 new cases in Sandoval County

39 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

27 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

59 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 9.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 480 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 24,788 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.