New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Grace Adult Care Home in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,208.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,180 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 63,171 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 335 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 61 new cases in Chaves County
- 31 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 46 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 162 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 23 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 60 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 23 new cases in Luna County
- 53 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 63 new cases in Sandoval County
- 39 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 56 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 27 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 59 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 9.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 480 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 24,788 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.