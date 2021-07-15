New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 15, 2021 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Thursday's report.

The latest deaths include:

Nine recent deaths:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 30s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

 One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,372. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 155 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,002 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 23 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 6 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 25 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 11 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 5 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The state reports that 86 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 195,881 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


