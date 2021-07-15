New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 155 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,372.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 155 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 207,002 cases.

The latest cases include:

23 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Curry County

25 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

2 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Torrance County

9 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 86 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 195,881 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.