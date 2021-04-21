New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 187Â additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,020.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 187 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 195,783 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 69 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 17 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 5 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 13 new cases in Sandoval County
- 32 new cases in San Juan County
- 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)
The state reports that 124 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 177,084 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.