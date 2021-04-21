New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 187Â additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

69 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

32 new cases in San Juan County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Torrance County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 124 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 177,084 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.