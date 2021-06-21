New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 21, 2021 03:53 PM
Created: June 21, 2021 03:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's and Monday's numbers.

The latest deaths include:

Nine recent deaths:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

One* death >30 days:

  • A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,326. 

New Mexico has reported a total of 204,691 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 55 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 32 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 27 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 44 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 15 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County
  • 8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 82 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 193,574 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Albuquerque police launch third homicide investigation in less than 12 hours
Albuquerque police launch third homicide investigation in less than 12 hours
NMSP: 5-year-old boy found safe following Amber Alert
NMSP: 5-year-old boy found safe following Amber Alert
New Mexico ranks 49th in child well-being, an improvement
New Mexico ranks 49th in child well-being, an improvement
Body found in Rio Grande following request to check on 5-year-old
Body found in Rio Grande following request to check on 5-year-old