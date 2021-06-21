New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's and Monday's numbers.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,326.
New Mexico has reported a total of 204,691 cases.
The state reports that 82 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 193,574 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
