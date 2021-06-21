New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,326.

New Mexico has reported a total of 204,691 cases.

The latest cases include:

55 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

32 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

27 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

44 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

15 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

7 new cases in Valencia County

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 82 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 193,574 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.