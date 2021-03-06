New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 288 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 288 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 06, 2021 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Saturday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,796.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 288 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 186,742 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 33 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 10 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 54 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 18 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 21 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 13 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 16 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.08%% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 148 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Saturday, there are 155,000 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


