New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 288 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,796.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 288 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 186,742 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 33 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 54 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 5 new cases in McKinley County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 21 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.08%% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 148 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 155,000 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.