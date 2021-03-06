New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 288 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

75 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

33 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

54 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

18 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.08%% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 148 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 155,000 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.