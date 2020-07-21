New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 307 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

60 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Curry County

49 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

32 new case in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

47 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 6.0% positivity result of the 5,034 tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,870 have recovered from COVID-19.