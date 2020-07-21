New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 307 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 307 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 307 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 21, 2020 03:40 PM
Created: July 21, 2020 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 588.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 307 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 17,517 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 60 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 11 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 49 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 32 new case in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 10 new cases in Luna County
  • 16 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 47 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 6.0% positivity result of the 5,034 tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

The state reports 6,870 have recovered from COVID-19.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
4 Investigates: PED Secretary managing NM education COVID crisis from Philadelphia
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to meet with Trump at White House
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to meet with Trump at White House
Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19
Atrisco Heritage Academy forced to close after individual tests positive for COVID-19
Reopening plans for charter, private schools vary
Reopening plans for charter, private schools vary
I-40 reopened near Route 66 Casino reopened following crash
I-40 reopened near Route 66 Casino reopened following crash
Advertisement


Police respond to shooting in SW Albuquerque
Police respond to shooting in SW Albuquerque
Albuquerque police union president believes morale is at all-time low
Albuquerque police union president believes morale is at all-time low
President of Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern about returning to school
President of Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern about returning to school
Sen. Heinrich calling for BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to resign
Sen. Heinrich calling for BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to resign
Wearing masks is crucial in indoor spaces, expert says
Wearing masks is crucial in indoor spaces, expert says