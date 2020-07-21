New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 307 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 588.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 307 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 17,517 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 60 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 11 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 49 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 32 new case in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 16 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 47 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 19 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 6.0% positivity result of the 5,034 tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 154 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
The state reports 6,870 have recovered from COVID-19.