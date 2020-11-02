New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 877 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 877 additional COVID-19 cases

Joshua Panas
Created: November 02, 2020 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. 

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 30s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.
  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County.
  • A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,036.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 877 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 48,104 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 245 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 12 new cases in Chaves County
  • 18 new cases in Cibola County
  • 52 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 220 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 16 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 24 new cases in Luna County
  • 47 new cases in McKinley County
  • 8 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 21 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 34 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 30 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 62 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Sierra County
  • 8 new cases in Socorro County
  • 10 new cases in Taos County
  • 7 new cases in Torrance County
  • 21 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 9.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 382 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, 74 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 69 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 21,758 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


