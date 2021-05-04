New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 219 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,083.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 219 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 198,576 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 93 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Curry County
- 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 3 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 7 new cases in Sandoval County
- 37 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 138 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 183,813 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.