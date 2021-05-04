New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 219 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,083.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 219 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 198,576 cases.