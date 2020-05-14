New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 20s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 100s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 242.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 143 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 5,503 cases.