New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 14, 2020 04:14 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 20s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup. 
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A female in her 100s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
  • A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.
  • A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 242.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 143 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 5,503 cases. 

The latest cases include:

  • 25 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 52 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 34 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 3 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state reports that 209 people are hospitalized, and 1,576 have recovered. 


