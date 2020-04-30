New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases

New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: April 30, 2020 03:53 PM
Created: April 30, 2020 02:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a new resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque. 
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A third female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 123.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 198 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,411.

The latest cases include: 

  • 48 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 74 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 45 new cases in San Juan County
  • 4 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The governor said 172 people are hospitalized, and 44 people are on ventilators.

As of Thursday, there are 760 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
COVID-19 infects family, kills brother and sister
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends Public Health Order, allows some businesses to reopen
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19
Patient given Remdesivir at UNM Hospital recovered from COVID-19
Hundreds line up for food, water and supplies in Navajo community
Hundreds line up for food, water and supplies in Navajo community
Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen
Mayor of Grants hit with 2 legal challenges following his call for city to reopen
UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients
UNM Hospital health care workers encourage community send 'get well' cards to COVID-19 patients