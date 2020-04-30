New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases

- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a new resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A third female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 123.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 198 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,411.
The latest cases include:
- 48 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 13 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The governor said 172 people are hospitalized, and 44 people are on ventilators.
As of Thursday, there are 760 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.