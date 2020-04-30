New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 new cases

A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a new resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A third female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 123.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 198 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,411.