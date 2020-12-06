New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,250 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest case include:

391 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

68 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

26 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in De Baca County

95 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases Hidalgo County

33 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

49 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

12 new cases in Otero County

13 new cases in Quay County

21 new cases in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Roosevelt County

53 new cases in Sandoval County

124 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in San Miguel County

64 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

14 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Torrance County

51 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 9.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 919 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 37,041 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.