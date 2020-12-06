New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 1,250 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,749
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,250 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 108,088 cases.
The latest case include:
- 391 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 68 new cases in Chaves County
- 23 new cases in Cibola County
- 12 new cases in Colfax County
- 26 new cases in Curry County
- 11 new cases in De Baca County
- 95 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 37 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 16 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases Hidalgo County
- 33 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 49 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 12 new cases in Otero County
- 13 new cases in Quay County
- 21 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 11 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 53 new cases in Sandoval County
- 124 new cases in San Juan County
- 14 new cases in San Miguel County
- 64 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 14 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Torrance County
- 51 new cases in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 9.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 919 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 37,041 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.