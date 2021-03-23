New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 23, 2021 04:51 PM
Created: March 23, 2021 04:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,903. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 174 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 190,064 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 17 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 7 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 172,924 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


