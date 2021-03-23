New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,903.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 174 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 190,064 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Curry County
- 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Sandoval County
- 9 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 7 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 127 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 172,924 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.