New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

75 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Lea County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

7 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 127 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 172,924 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.