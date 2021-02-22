New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 237 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,635.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 237 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 183,023 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 79 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 48 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 15 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
The state reports that 247 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 134,105 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.