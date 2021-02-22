New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 237 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

79 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

3 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

48 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

8 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

14 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 247 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 134,105 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.