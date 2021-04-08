New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

94 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in De Baca County

42 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.17% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 87 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 174,641 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.