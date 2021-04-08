New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,974.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 266 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 193,247 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 94 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 13 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 2 new cases in McKinley County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 13 new cases in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.17% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 87 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 174,641 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.