New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 427 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Lea County.
- A male in his 50s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,610.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 427 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 182,475 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 95 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 11 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 21 new cases in Curry County
- 70 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 37 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 31 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 23 new cases in Sandoval County
- 43 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 16 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.13% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 278 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, there are 130,775 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.