New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 427 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

95 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

21 new cases in Curry County

70 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

37 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

31 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

23 new cases in Sandoval County

43 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.13% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 278 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there are 130,775 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.