New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 592 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 592 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 46,490 cases.

The latest cases include:

187 new cases in Bernalillo County

41 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

18 new cases in Curry County

127 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 354 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 77 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 21,570 COVID-19 cases that have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.