New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 592 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

The latest deaths include:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lotus Care Homes Galaxia facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,018.The governor ordered flags to half-staff for the week to mourn the lives lost to COVID.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 592 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 46,490 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 187 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 41 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 127 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 17 new cases in Luna County
- 22 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 31 new cases in Sandoval County
- 17 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 5.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 354 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 77 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 21,570 COVID-19 cases that have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.