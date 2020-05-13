New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A female in her 100s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 231.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 155 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 5,364 cases.