New Mexico reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 155 additional cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
- A second female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A female in her 100s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 231.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 155 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 5,364 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 16 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new case in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new case in Curry County
- 4 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 53 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 56 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among federal detainees at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The state reports that 200 people are hospitalized, and 1,515 have recovered.