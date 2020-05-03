New Mexico reports 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, 118 new cases according to partial report

The latest deaths include:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. She was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- Another female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
The latest positive cases include:
- 37 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 28 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 26 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case Taos County
- 1 new case in Valencia
The number of New Mexico COVID-19-related deaths is 151. State officials said 164 individuals are currently being hospitalized for the virus in our state. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Officials also said that 832 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).