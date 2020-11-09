New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,418 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

464 new cases in Bernalillo County

59 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

201 new cases in Doña Ana County

54 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

36 new cases in Luna County

36 new cases in McKinley County

42 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

93 new cases in Sandoval County

53 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

92 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

27 new cases in Valencia County

14 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 20% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 423 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of today, 82 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 66 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 23,457 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.