New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,418 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,118.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,418 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 56,289 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 464 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 59 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 51 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 201 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 54 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 75 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 36 new cases in Luna County
- 36 new cases in McKinley County
- 42 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 93 new cases in Sandoval County
- 53 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 92 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 27 new cases in Valencia County
- 14 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 20% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 423 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of today, 82 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 66 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
As of today, there are 23,457 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.