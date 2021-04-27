New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 181 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

78 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 177,930 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.