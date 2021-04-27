New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 181 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 181 additional COVID-19 cases

April 27, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,039. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 181 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 196,997 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 78 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Quay County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 31 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 177,930 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


