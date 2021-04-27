New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 181 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,039.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 181 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 196,997 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 78 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 7 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 2 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 31 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 130 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 177,930 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.