New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 248 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

93 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

34 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

1 new case in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in Sandoval County

24 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 136 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 178,003 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.