New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare facility in Alamogordo.
- A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,872.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,907 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 58 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 77 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 14 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 3 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 20 new cases in Sandoval County
- 6 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 15 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code,
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 123 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 168,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.