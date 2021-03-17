New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

58 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

77 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

20 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

15 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 123 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 168,976 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.