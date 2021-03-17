New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 17, 2021 03:59 PM
Created: March 17, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos.
  • A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare facility in Alamogordo.
  • A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,872. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 188,907 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 58 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 77 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 14 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 3 new cases in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 20 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 9 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 15 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 123 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 168,976  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Former tax official accused of changing, rerouting refunds
Former tax official accused of changing, rerouting refunds
New Mexico governor signs bill allowing alcohol delivery, license overhaul
New Mexico governor signs bill allowing alcohol delivery, license overhaul
Business owners frustrated over skyrocketing rates for unemployment trust fund
Business owners frustrated over skyrocketing rates for unemployment trust fund
Special election for CD1 seat set for June. 1
Special election for CD1 seat set for June. 1
New Mexico awards $500K grant to Bueno Foods family business
New Mexico awards $500K grant to Bueno Foods family business