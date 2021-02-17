New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,562.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 281 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 181,332 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 120 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 3 new cases in Curry County
- 49 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in McKinley County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 21 new cases in Sandoval County
- 22 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 280 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 125,064 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.