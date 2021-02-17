New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 281 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

120 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

49 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

7 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 280 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 125,064 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.