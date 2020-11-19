New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place in Albuquerque facility.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.
- A second female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare in Aztec facility.
- A female in her 90s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,302.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 74,116 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,122 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 110 new cases in Chaves County
- 84 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 85 new cases in Curry County
- 502 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 67 new cases in Eddy County
- 18 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 6 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 156 new cases in Lea County
- 28 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 54 new cases in Luna County
- 209 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 65 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 82 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 25 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 270 new cases in Sandoval County
- 146 new cases in San Juan County
- 24 new cases in San Miguel County
- 266 new case in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 26 new cases in Socorro County
- 52 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 21 new cases in Union County
- 131 new cases in Valencia County
- 8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 59 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 33.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 774 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 27,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.