New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

1,122 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

110 new cases in Chaves County

84 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

85 new cases in Curry County

502 new cases in Doña Ana County

67 new cases in Eddy County

18 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

156 new cases in Lea County

28 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

54 new cases in Luna County

209 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

65 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

82 new cases in Rio Arriba County

25 new cases in Roosevelt County

270 new cases in Sandoval County

146 new cases in San Juan County

24 new cases in San Miguel County

266 new case in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

26 new cases in Socorro County

52 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Union County

131 new cases in Valencia County

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

59 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 33.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 774 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 27,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.