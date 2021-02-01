New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 487 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,295.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 487 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 174,550 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 192 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 6 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 15 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 32 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 49 new cases in Sandoval County
- 36 new cases in San Juan County
- 35 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 4.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 477 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 104,125 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.