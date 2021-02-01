New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 487 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

192 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

42 new cases in Doña Ana County

15 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

16 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

49 new cases in Sandoval County

36 new cases in San Juan County

35 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 4.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 477 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 104,125 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.