New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 494 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 25, 2021 05:49 PM
Created: January 25, 2021 03:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
  • A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,157.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 494 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 169,696 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 143 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 14 new cases in Chaves County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 14 new cases in Curry County
  • 68 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 11 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 26 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new cases in Luna County
  • 46 new cases in McKinley County
  • 14 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 23 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 49 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Socorro County
  • 10 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 12 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

Monday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.

As of Monday, there are 95,848 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


