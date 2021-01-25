New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 494 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

143 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

14 new cases in Curry County

68 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

26 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

46 new cases in McKinley County

14 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

23 new cases in Sandoval County

49 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was an 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

Monday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.

As of Monday, there are 95,848 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.