New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 494 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,157.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 494 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 169,696 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 143 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 14 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 14 new cases in Curry County
- 68 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 11 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 26 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 46 new cases in McKinley County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 23 new cases in Sandoval County
- 49 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was an 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
Monday's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Mexico is unavailable due to a disruption in reporting.
As of Monday, there are 95,848 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.