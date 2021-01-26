New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 602 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 602 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 26, 2021 04:30 PM
Created: January 26, 2021 03:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,171.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 602 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 170,296 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 155 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 29 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 82 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 38 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 10 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 16 new cases in Luna County
  • 36 new cases in McKinley County
  • 20 new cases in Otero County
  • 15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 37 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 52 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 38 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Sierra County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 12 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 561 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 96,659  COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


