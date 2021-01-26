New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 602 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

155 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

29 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

82 new cases in Doña Ana County

38 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

14 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

16 new cases in Luna County

36 new cases in McKinley County

20 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

37 new cases in Sandoval County

52 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

38 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 8.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 561 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 96,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.