New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 602 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,171.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 602 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 170,296 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 155 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 29 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 82 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 38 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 16 new cases in Luna County
- 36 new cases in McKinley County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 37 new cases in Sandoval County
- 52 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 38 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 8.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 561 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 96,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.