New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 22, 2020 03:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Monday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is 469.

The state reported 128 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 10,694 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 16 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 11 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 8 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 32 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 6 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 11 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 139 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,742 have recovered. 


