New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 308 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,550.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 308 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 181,060 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 74 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 6 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 52 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 34 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
- 13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 5.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 290 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 123,507 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.