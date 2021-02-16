New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 308 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

74 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

6 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

52 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

34 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 5.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 290 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 123,507 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.