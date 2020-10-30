New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

335 new cases in Bernalillo County

29 new cases in Chaves County

28 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

19 new cases in Curry County

248 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

26 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

43 new cases in Luna County

33 new cases in McKinley County

21 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

28 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

45 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

41 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 11% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 334 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 78% of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 75% of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 21,491 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.