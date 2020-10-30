New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,007. The governor ordered flags to half-staff for the week to mourn the lives lost to COVID.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,010 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 45,909 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 335 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 29 new cases in Chaves County
- 28 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 19 new cases in Curry County
- 248 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 18 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 26 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 43 new cases in Luna County
- 33 new cases in McKinley County
- 21 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 28 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 45 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 10 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 41 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
KOB 4 determined there was a 11% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 334 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, 78% of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 75% of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 21,491 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.