New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,151 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Hilldale House facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Grants.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 100s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,807.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,151 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 159,119 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 352 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 17 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 127 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 45 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 28 new cases in Luna County
- 69 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 44 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 79 new cases in Sandoval County
- 102 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 74 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 32 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 48 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 10.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 702 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 81,603 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.